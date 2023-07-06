8,794 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,794 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

