92,517 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 5.0 %

SCHN opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $782.87 million, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.59%.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

