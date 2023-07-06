AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after purchasing an additional 280,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

