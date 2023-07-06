AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,681,000 after purchasing an additional 413,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,535,000 after purchasing an additional 577,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

