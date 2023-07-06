Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus lowered their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock valued at $253,535,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.