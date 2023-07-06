ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

