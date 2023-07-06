Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

