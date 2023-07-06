Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $756.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

