Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $77,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $36,664,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $214.46 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $184.68 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.10.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.