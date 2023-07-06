Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank lifted its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

MAS stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.