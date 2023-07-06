Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,636 shares of company stock worth $14,943,052. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $520.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -177.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.03 and a 200 day moving average of $409.36. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.