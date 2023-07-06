Allworth Financial LP Buys 182 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

EA stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

