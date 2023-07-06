Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

MPW opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

