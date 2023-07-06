Allworth Financial LP Has $44,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOG opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $772.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

