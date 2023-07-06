Allworth Financial LP Has $45,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 218,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

