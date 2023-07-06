Allworth Financial LP Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

LH opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

