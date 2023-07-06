Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

