Allworth Financial LP Invests $57,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

