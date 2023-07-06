Allworth Financial LP Makes New $62,000 Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.