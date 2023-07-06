Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.