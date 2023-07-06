Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3,594.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

