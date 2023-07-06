Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $139.49 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

