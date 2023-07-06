Allworth Financial LP Sells 114 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

