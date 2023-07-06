Allworth Financial LP Sells 350 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 23.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.