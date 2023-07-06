Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,612,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

