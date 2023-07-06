Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Coerente Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

