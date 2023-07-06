Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

