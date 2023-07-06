Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

