Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

