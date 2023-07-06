Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

