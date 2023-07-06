American Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $423.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

