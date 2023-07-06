AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

AMSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

