AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,022,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,860,000 after buying an additional 214,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $748,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $108.41 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

