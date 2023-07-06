Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 126,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average is $159.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

