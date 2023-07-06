Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Sells $115,606,117.85 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Thursday, May 4th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

ARES opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $97.34.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.