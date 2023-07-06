Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 37,432 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 241.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $85.08.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

