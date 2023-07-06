Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 98,559 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $534.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

