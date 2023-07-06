Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 230,602 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,134.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

