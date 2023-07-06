Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $49,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $285.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading

