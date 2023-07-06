Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.