Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 230,905 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 118.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $717,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ACRS opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $754.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

