Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 26,330 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,736 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its position in OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OneSpan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $19.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.