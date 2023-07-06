Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

