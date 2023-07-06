Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after buying an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,299,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

TechTarget stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $72.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

