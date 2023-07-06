Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

COO stock opened at $377.30 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.