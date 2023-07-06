Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $582.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

