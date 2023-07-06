Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.73 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after acquiring an additional 120,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

