Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Nucor Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

