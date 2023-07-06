Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after acquiring an additional 816,302 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $198.40 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

