Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.